Penguins sign Chad Ruhwedel to 2-year contract extension

Chad Ruhwedel has been signed to a two-year contract extension.

The Penguins announced the news Saturday afternoon.

Ruhwedel, currently carrying a cap hit of $750,000 was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, but will be with the black and gold for another two years.

His cap hit moving forward will be $800,000.

“Chad exemplifies what it means to be a teammate,” said Pens GM Ron Hextall. “His work ethic and positive attitude never wavers and we are happy he will be a part of our team for the next couple of years.”

Ruhwedel scored a game-tying goal that helped propel the Penguins to victory last week against the Flyers.

The Penguins will return to action tomorrow afternoon and look to bounce back from their recent 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs when they host the Carolina Hurricanes.

Puck drop is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.