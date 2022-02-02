Pens Points: Time for a Break

After mounting comebacks in their last two games, Tuesday night the Pittsburgh Penguins found themselves on the wrong end of a comeback effort. Twice leading by a goal, the Penguins surrendered the advantage the Washington Capitals who skated away with an overtime victory. Bryan Rust remained red hot with a pair of goals but that wasn’t quite enough to send the Penguins into the break with a victory. [Pensburgh]

On the precipice of scoring his 500th career goal, Sidney Crosby was lauded with praise by a few of his hockey peers. From Jim Rutherford, to former teammate Bill Guerin, to his own father, Crosby received high praise for reaching another milestone. [NHL]

Tuesday night marked the 61st meeting between Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin as their rivalry extends into its 17th season. They’re the two best players of their generation and show little sign of slowing down any time soon. [Pensburgh]

Only COVID could slow down Bryan Rust in January as the Penguins forward posted 10 goals and 21 total points in 11 games played during the month. For his efforts, Rust was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Month. [Penguins]

While the Penguins forward group has been battered by injuries and illness, the defensive corps has remained largely intact. That nearly came to a halt against the Capitals after a COVID scare for Chad Ruhwedel and injury concern for Brian Dumoulin. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

After recently being recalled to the Penguins taxi squad over the weekend, Michael Chaput was recalled one more step to the regular roster on Tuesday. Though he was recalled to the NHL, Chaput was a healthy scratch against the Capitals. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Willie O’Ree is slated to become the latest recipient of the Congressional Gold Medal after his award was endorsed by President Joe Biden. O’Ree will become the first hockey player in history to be bestowed the prestigious award. [NHL]

In search of a more permanent home, the Arizona Coyotes have reportedly reached an agreement to play at the 5,000 home arena of Arizona State University. This agreement has caused a rift across the NHL. [The Athletic $$]