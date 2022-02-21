Pens Points: Battered by the Storm

A pair of early period goals by the Carolina Hurricanes doomed the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 4-3 loss on Sunday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena. Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast scored nine seconds into the second and third period respectively to help down the Penguins. Goals from Bryan Rust and Sidney Crosby pulled the Penguins out of a 2-0 hole but they couldn’t erase a second two-goal deficit in the defeat. [Pensburgh]

News weeks sounds like a good time for a new Pens Points...

Sunday marked the first time the Penguins and Hurricanes met on the ice in nearly two years. Pandemic realignment prevented them from playing last year and this season’s schedule didn’t have them meeting until well into the season. [Trib Live]

It was a long time coming, but Sunday’s game was one the Penguins has been looking forward to for some time. These games against the Hurricanes (and upcoming against the New York Rangers) will play a major part in sorting out the Metro race. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Besides the game against Carolina, the biggest news involving the Penguins from over the weekend was the signing of Chad Ruhwedel. Finally a mainstay in the lineup, Ruhwedel will remain in Pittsburgh with a new two year extension. [Pensburgh]

For so many years, Chad Ruhwedel bounced in and out of the Penguins lineup, patiently waiting for his big break. That break came this season and Ruhwedel grasped his chance and never looked back. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

A new indoor skating rink recently opening in the Hunt Armory in the Shadyside section of Pittsburgh and it’s been a hit with the locals. Since the doors opened in November, an estimated 10,000 people have taken in the new facility. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

News and notes from around the NHL...

In a tournament lacking big names but not lacking on excitement, Finland outlasted the rest of the world to claim Olympic gold in Beijing. A 2-1 victory of the ROC gave Finland it’s first gold medal in ice hockey after coming close many times before. [ESPN]

Still a few weeks before the NHL trade deadline but some general managers aren’t in the mood to wait. The Toronto Maple Leafs sent Nick Ritchie to the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for Ryan Dzingel and Ilya Lyubushkin. [Sportsnet]