Pens Points: Penguin Pretenders?

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins activated rookie forward Drew O’Connor from injured reserve yesterday. The 23-year-old had been sidelined since mid-January with an upper-body injury. [Trib Live]

The Penguins have dropped two in a row, both to playoff-caliber teams in the Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes, respectively. With these losses, many on social media are sounding the alarm, pronouncing the Penguins as a playoff pretender. Is it really time to press the panic button? [PensBurgh]

Our own Hooks Orpik compiled his own mailbag to discuss Ron Hextall, the Penguins, and the upcoming trade deadline. [PensBurgh]

Two diehard Penguins fans, David and Carrie Cushen, recently said “I Do” during the home game against the Seattle Kraken on January 27. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The Chicago Blackhawks have parted ways with team ambassador and all-time great, Bobby Hull. Hull, 83, leaves his post as the organization is “redefining the role of team ambassador.” [Sportsnet]

Could Montreal Canadiens d-man, Ben Chiarot, be on his way out of the organization? The 30-year-old’s name continues to pop up in trade rumors. [The Hockey News]

The Maple Leafs acquired goalie, Carter Hutton, from the Arizona Coyotes last night. A true blockbuster that will undoubtedly make the Leafs a Cup favorite. [Pension Plan Puppets]