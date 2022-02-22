Penguins make number of roster moves

While the Penguins are in the midst of a stretch of several days without a game, the team has made a number of small roster moves.

Drew O’Connor has been activated from long-term injured reserve and the forward has been re-assigned to the WBS Penguins in the AHL. O’Connor has been sidelined since last month, reported to have been recovering from a collapsed lung.

Defenseman Mark Friedman has also been assigned to WBS on a conditioning assignment.



Forward Radim Zohorna will be joining O’Connor in his trip across the state back to the team’s minor-league affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Lastly, the team announced that defenseman Mark Friedman has been assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on a conditioning assignment.

The Penguins have a couple more days off and will look to get back to winning ways when they face the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

The team has dropped their last two games, falling 4-1 to the Maple Leafs last week and 4-3 to the Hurricanes on Sunday.