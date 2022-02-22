Teddy Blueger back at Pens practice

There was some good news on Tuesday morning for the Penguins, with center Teddy Blueger re-joining the team for the first time in practice since breaking his jaw. Blueger skated in a white no-contact jersey and also had extra facial protection on his helmet to shield him.

Blueger has taken the ice for practice. -DP pic.twitter.com/wy0ljZ6sgg — AT&T SportsNet™ PIT (@ATTSportsNetPIT) February 22, 2022

Blueger underwent surgery on January 24th (just over four weeks ago) and was said to be out six to eight weeks. Good sign for his recovery process to be back out there and taking another step towards his eventual return.

Zach Aston-Reese was the one unexpected absence from being on the ice today, with all other players on the ice.

The Penguins have a nice little February routine right now, they were off ice yesterday and today had a practice that did not include line rushes, but did include some badly needed special teams work an in-zone passing action for the power play.

Members of the Penguins’ top power-play unit are working against tripod dummies: pic.twitter.com/pridL3DZLQ — Seth Rorabaugh (@SethRorabaugh) February 22, 2022

Pittsburgh’s power play struggled in dealing with the very aggressive nature of Carolina’s short-handed players, who were able to harass and frustrate the Penguins all game long on Sunday. Failing to get on track with the power play (Pittsburgh didn’t record so much as a shot on goal until Evan Rodrigues scored in a 6v4 situation late in the third period) was a big key and turning point in the game.

The Pens will be back at it again tomorrow and then gear up for three games in four days which starts by hosting New Jersey on Thursday.