Pens Points: Devils Day

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

Pittsburgh Penguins forward, Teddy Blueger, is continuing to recover from a broken jaw, an injury he sustained on January 23 playing against the Winnipeg Jets. Blueger spoke for the first time about the incident yesterday, saying the recovery process is “coming along well.” [Trib Live]

Jeff Carter and Danton Heinen are the new riders alongside Evgeni Malkin in what has become a new-look second line. So far, the decision-makers seem impressed by what they have seen. [Trib Live]

The Penguins yesterday announced the recalling of Kasper Bjorkqvist from the AHL Penguins. [Trib Live]

Speaking of Teddy Blueger, it’s obvious that the Penguins miss his defensive game and large array of responsibilities he holds within the bottom-six. But the team has another forward they might miss just as much in Jason Zucker. [PensBurgh]

Pittsburgh has found varying degrees of success over the years when it comes to signing European or NCAA free agents. Will they travel down that road again? [PensBurgh]

Evgeni Malkin recently injected some humor into the pomp and pageantry that was Sidney Crosby’s 500th career goal. Now, eyes turn to Malkin to see when he will reach this legendary milestone, too (he currently has 430 career goals). When he does hit #500, Malkin hopes his good buddy Sid will be able to return the favor. [Post-Gazette]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Rodion Amirov, the forward prospect who was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. [NHL]