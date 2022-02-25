PensBurgh Podcast: Are these Penguins pretenders?

Is it panic button time? Are these Penguins pretenders? Do they just beat the “bad teams”?

Our own Gretz wrote about this very topic earlier in the week and it got me thinking. The Athletic’s Josh Yohe outlined the rest of the schedule for the Pittsburgh Penguins, and it’s not pretty, to say the least. We will learn a lot about this group over the next month or so.

To their credit, the Penguins do have some impressive, resilient victories this season over the likes of the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Vegas Golden Knights just off the top of my head. So, is this team for real, for nothing, or somewhere in between?

The mailbag also sees us tackle questions regarding trade deadline chatter, the development of American hockey prospects, and whether or not the NHL should officially sponsor or endorse a professional women’s league.

Enjoy this week’s episode and, as always, thank you for listening!

Don’t forget to support us by rating and subscribing to the podcast on iTunes, Spotify, and Google Play.

Make sure to also follow us on Twitter all season long to get updated every time a new episode drops: @PensburghPod

***

Intro/Outro music courtesy of: Sylendanna.

Track title - Online Now! & I Think Its The Way I Walk