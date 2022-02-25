Mike Matheson sidelined week-to-week with injury

The Penguins are going to be without the services of defenseman Mike Matheson for some time.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan announced Friday that Matheson is dealing with an injury of the upper-body variety and that his return would be on a week-to-week basis.

Coach Sullivan said defenseman Mike Matheson is going to be out week-to-week with an upper-body injury. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) February 25, 2022

While the Penguins are used to dealing with their fair share of injuries, the defense corps has remained healthy this season, generally, Penguins broadcaster Steve Mears noted that when the team plays its game against the Rangers tomorrow, it will be the first time their defense lineup is missing one of its six usual starters in over 3 months.

Tomorrow’s game will be the first time that the Penguins don’t have their full Top 6 defensemen since November 13th. https://t.co/uFAbOnhxEv — Steve Mears (@MearsyNHL) February 25, 2022

Matheson is having the best season of his career, when it comes to offensive output, with 27 points in 50 games. His career season-high point total is 27.

The Penguins have a pair of Metropolitan Division tilts on the schedule this weekend — with the New York Rangers first coming to town for a 3:00 p.m. puck drop,

The team will then head to Columbus to face the Blue Jackets on Sunday. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.