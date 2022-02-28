Pens Points: Four Point Weekend

Put ‘em on the board! Coming off a three game winning streak, the Pittsburgh Penguins needed to start generating some positive results to keep up in the Metro division. They did just that over the weekend with a back-to-back sweep of the New York Rangers and Columbus Blue Jackets. Tristan Jarry starred on Saturday with a shutout against the Rangers followed by Sidney Crosby completing a comeback effort over the Blue Jackets. [Rangers Recap, Blue Jackets Recap]

Pens Points will help you get the new week started...

By defeating the Rangers on Saturday, the Penguins leap frogged them in standings with the Rangers holding two games in hand. Sunday’s results (Penguins win + Rangers loss) gave the Penguins a three point cushion over the Rangers. [Pensburgh]

It’s been a redemption story for Tristan Jarry this season given how last year ended in the playoffs for him and the Penguins. His chirp to Brad Marchand that led to the latter’s suspension is just a sample of the new Jarry. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

In Saturday’s victory over the Rangers, the Penguins lone goal came on the power play courtesy of Evgeni Malkin. It hasn’t always been easy for the Penguins power play unit this season, but Malkin’s return has provided a boost. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

The current situation in Ukraine has pointed an uncomfortable spotlight on Russian players in the NHL. Unable to freely speak their minds do to fear of reprisal by the government, players have leeway in what they are able to say. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Outdoor hockey came to Music City on Saturday night when the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Nashville Predators at Nissan Stadium. No matter the result, Nashville proved to be a boon for one of the NHL’s premier events. [NHL]

Seventeen combined goals were scored between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night. Ten of those goals were scored by Toronto, who may leave the game with more questions than answers despite winning. [Defector]