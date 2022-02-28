Crosby, Malkin have historic weekend, move up Penguins all-time game-winning goals list

It was a historic weekend for Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin in one chapter of the Penguins history books.

First, on Saturday, Malkin scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over the team’s Metropolitan Division rival New York Rangers.

With that goal, Malkin scored his 75th game-winning goal, moving past Mario Lemieux for 2nd most in team history.

Evgeni Malkin's goal tonight marked his 75th career game-winning goal, the second-most game winners in @penguins history. pic.twitter.com/ga1UaVWoZV — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) February 26, 2022

Malkin wasn’t alone in making headlines for the weekend, however.

On Sunday, the Penguins came from behind to tie the Blue Jackets in Columbus.

Evgeni Malkin tied the game in the 3rd period, setting up for some typical Sidney Crosby heroics.

A THING OF BEAUTY!



Crosby gives the Penguins the 3-2 lead with 2:14 left in the game. pic.twitter.com/Hrev4A2sa4 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 28, 2022

Crosby scored the game-winner, and with that goal, he too moved up the ranks of game-winning goals in Penguins history.

Sidney Crosby’s goal tonight moves him into a tie with Mario Lemieux for the third-most game winning goals in @penguins history:



Jaromir Jagr - 78

Evgeni Malkin - 75

Sidney Crosby - 74

Mario Lemieux - 74

Jean Pronovost - 42 pic.twitter.com/H7hwba34W7 — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) February 28, 2022

The same list that Malkin moved into 2nd place on a day prior? That’s right. Crosby is now tied with Mario Lemieux for 3rd place all-time with 74 game-winning goals.

The Pens will now have a few days off, with a tough back-to-back later in the week — with a trip to Tampa Bay on Thursday and Carolina on Friday.