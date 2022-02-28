 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Crosby, Malkin have historic weekend, move up Penguins all-time game-winning goals list

It was a big weekend for the Penguins stars

By Mike Darnay
Pittsburgh Penguins v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

It was a historic weekend for Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin in one chapter of the Penguins history books.

First, on Saturday, Malkin scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over the team’s Metropolitan Division rival New York Rangers.

With that goal, Malkin scored his 75th game-winning goal, moving past Mario Lemieux for 2nd most in team history.

Malkin wasn’t alone in making headlines for the weekend, however.

On Sunday, the Penguins came from behind to tie the Blue Jackets in Columbus.

Evgeni Malkin tied the game in the 3rd period, setting up for some typical Sidney Crosby heroics.

Crosby scored the game-winner, and with that goal, he too moved up the ranks of game-winning goals in Penguins history.

The same list that Malkin moved into 2nd place on a day prior? That’s right. Crosby is now tied with Mario Lemieux for 3rd place all-time with 74 game-winning goals.

The Pens will now have a few days off, with a tough back-to-back later in the week — with a trip to Tampa Bay on Thursday and Carolina on Friday.

