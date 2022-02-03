Pens Points: Vows To Be Better

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins yesterday assigned four players to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins as the NHL Penguins enter a much-needed break and the taxi squads are being eliminated. [Trib Live]

While they are both closer to the end than the beginning of their Hall of Fame careers, both Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin remain the most visible faces in the NHL. [Trib Live]

Evgeni Malkin has 13 points in 12 games since making his long-awaited return to the lineup following knee surgery. Yet Malkin, with his knee no longer hindering him and his confidence on an upswing, is vowing to play even better after the All-Star Break. [Post-Gazette]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Trade chatter just keeps getting hotter and hotter as we head towards the March 21 trading deadline. And while countless articles are created every week highlighting players that could be dealt, here are some candidates that are likely staying put... for now. [The Hockey News]

The Arizona Coyotes are effectively tanking this season. We know this. We know their wins will be few and far between. However, their most recent victory, a surprising shootout win over the Colorado Avalanche, is officially the NHL’s biggest upset in the last 10 seasons. [ESPN]

Speaking of the Coyotes and the trade deadline, the Desert Dogs are willing to take on salary ahead of the deadline. [TSN]

Rocky Wirtz, the principal owner of the Chicago Blackhawks, did himself no favors last night after conducting a town hall that turned tense and hostile after questions were posed to Wirtz regarding the 2010 Kyle Beach incident. [NBC Sports]