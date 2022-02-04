PensBurgh Podcast: The Kasperi Kapanen Conundrum

Kasperi Kapanen continues to draw the ire of Penguins fans, and potentially even more so, his coaching staff. His poor play and lack of consistency have been on display since the season’s start. Nine goals and 24 points in 45 games isn’t terrible, but many are expecting more, especially in the goals department. Mike Sullivan may be sending a message to Kapanen and perhaps even GM Ron Hextall through Kapanen’s deployment during his last six games. Going back to the January 23 game against the Winnipeg Jets, Kapanen’s TOI has fallen from 18:07 to 15:56 to 13:31 to 11:01 to a season low 8:03 on January 30.

Now, Kapanen did see more ice time against the Capitals, but he will be remembered for his terrible offensive zone gaffe in overtime that led to the Capitals regaining possession and eventually tallying the winning score.

My question to you is simple: coming out of the All-Star Break, what would you do with Kasperi Kapanen? Trade him? Demote him? Hope he finds his groove?

The mailbag is brief this week, but Robbie and I are analyzing Kris Letang’s play and how that coincides with Evgeni Malkin’s recent return to the lineup.

Enjoy this week’s episode and, as always, thank you for listening!

