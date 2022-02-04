2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition: Events, participants, start time, and how to watch

Today’s All-Star information is brought to you by our friends at DraftKings

When: Friday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Where to watch: ESPN, Sportsnet, TVAS

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

Event location: T-Mobile Arena, Bellagio Fountain, Las Vegas Strip

The league has announced the events and competitors, some of which are new and unique:

Highlighting the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook are two new events that will bring NHL All-Stars and their skills front and center on the Las Vegas Strip. The Discover NHL Fountain Face-Off™ will take place on the world-famous Fountains of Bellagio and the Las Vegas NHL 21 in ’22™ will take place on Las Vegas Boulevard. Five events return for this year’s edition of the NHL All-Star Skills™: Verizon NHL Fastest Skater™, Dunkin’ NHL Save Streak™, EA SPORTS NHL Hardest Shot™, adidas NHL Breakaway Challenge™ (for the first time since 2016), and Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting™. The individual winner of each event of the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook will earn $30,000. As the NHL’s best players compete during NHL All-Star Skills™, DraftKings customers can test their hockey knowledge on Feb. 4 with a $1,000 free-to-play pool available nationally by visiting: https://sportsbook.draftkings.com/pools. Player assignments, details and rules for all seven events of the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook are listed below. Verizon NHL Fastest Skater™ Dunkin’ NHL Save Streak™ Discover NHL Fountain Face-Off™ EA SPORTS NHL Hardest Shot™ adidas NHL Breakaway Challenge™ Las Vegas NHL 21 in ’22™ Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting™

From the Penguins, Tristan Jarry (along with all other seven goalies participating) will be in the “save streak” competition.

Jake Guentzel will be competing in the shooting accuracy drill, along with: Leon Draisaitl, EDM, Clayton Keller, ARI Rasmus Dahlin, BUF, Sebastian Aho, CAR, Troy Terry, ANA, Johnny Gaudreau, CGY, Patrice Bergeron, BOS and Jonathan Marchessault, VGK.

You can see the rest of the assignments for the various fun here:

The @NHL announced the player assignments of the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, featuring seven events that will showcase hockey’s top talent on Friday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT (ESPN, SN, TVAS).



Details: https://t.co/yv4UeMh5pP pic.twitter.com/iRGRIosivB — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 3, 2022

The players got to choose some tunes for when they compete, a fairly routine Pittsburgh-inspired choice for Jarry with Wiz and hilariously Jake is giving a nod to one of his promotional sponsors with his choice of song (that’s some good mileage for the Milkshake Factory!)

NHL players have selected their own songs for the skills competition today pic.twitter.com/70YcW5NkgJ — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) February 4, 2022

Feel free to use this post to talk about the All-Star game and events as the competition kicks up.