2022 NHL All-Star Game

After a night of fun and skills, it’s time for the NHL All-Star game proper.

When: 3:00 Eastern, Metropolitan vs. Pacific

How to Watch: ABC, Sportsnet, TVAS (Canada)

Streaming: ESPN+

Tristan Jarry and Jake Guentzel will be in the first game, at 3pm when the Metropolitan Division takes on the tough assignment of the hometown Pacific Division.

After that, the Atlantic Division plays the Central, and the two winners will meet in the championship where a pool of $1 million will be on the line for the winners to split.

Guentzel finished in second in the accuracy shooting last night going 4-for-5 shooting at the targets. Temporary teammate for the weekend Sebastien Aho from Carolina went a perfect 4-for-4 to win the event.

Jarry participated with his fellow netminder Frederik Andersen in the save streak breakaway competition, but the pair only posted a stretch of two-straight saves and finished well behind the winners, who were the Atlantic Division goalies.

Feel free to talk about the games throughout the day if you’re following along!