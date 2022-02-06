 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jake Guentzel, Tristan Jarry win All-Star Game championship

The pair of Penguins represented the Metropolitan Division.

By Mike Darnay
2022 NHL All-Star Skills Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It was a good weekend for the pair of players representing the Penguins at the NHL’s All-Star Game in Las Vegas.

Tristan Jarry and Jake Guentzel were the two players representing the Penguins in the NHL’s Metropolitan Division at the league’s annual all-star festivities.

Guentzel scored a goal in the semifinal round game against the Pacific Division, in which the Metro division won 5-3. Jarry made 5 saves on 8 shots in the semifinal round.

The Metropolitan Division would move on to face the Central Division in the championship game, and the Penguins players would come out on the winning end of things.

Jarry made 14 saves on 15 shots in the championship game and posted a .933 save percentage in the win for the Metropolitan Division.

As winners of the championship game, Jarry and Guentzel will be a part of the $1 million split between the Metropolitan Division.

The Penguins will get back underway following the All-Star break on Tuesday when they head to Boston to face the Bruins.

