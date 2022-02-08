Penguins launch wine subscription service

If you are a hockey fan who also happen to be a fan of a a glass of Bordeaux or Chardonnay, the Penguins are launching a new subscription service that might be just right for you.

The Penguins announced Monday they’ve launched a wine subscription service under the name Great Day Napa Valley.

There will be two available levels of memberships, one with a 3-bottle per year and the other for 6-bottle per year.

Each bottle of wine will tell a story involving the team along with different aspects of the city of Pittsburgh. A portion of sales from each membership will benefit the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation.

“The Penguins brand is synonymous with high standards and a quality product on and off the ice,” said Terry Kalna, Chief Revenue Officer of the Penguins in a press release. “’Great Day Napa Valley’ offers a unique pairing of bold flavors and rich flavors.”

The first shipments will begin arriving in September with a second set set to be delivered in the spring of 2023.

.The first shipment will include:

A Napa Valley red Bordeaux blend.

An elegant and approachable Napa Valley Chardonnay.

A Napa Valley sparkling brut made in the traditional champagne method.

For more information and to learn how you can apply for membership to the subscription service, click here.