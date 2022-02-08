Pens Points: Malkin Gets COVID

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

The All-Star Game festivities have come and gone. Now, we shift focus to the massive slate of games that are going to be played between now and the end of the month due to previous COVID postponements. However, COVID-19 is not going away. That became evident once again as it was announced yesterday that Evgeni Malkin was placed into the NHL’s COVID protocol. [PensBurgh]

Take a look at other practice notes from the always-great, Michelle Crechiolo. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Here is one question facing every team as we enter the second half of the season. [Sportsnet]

The Chicago Blackhawks fired the head athletic trainer of the Rockford IceHogs, their AHL affiliate, in November following an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment. [NHL]

The Russian Olympic Committee (the group of athletes that will be representing Russia throughout the Olympics) are the favorites to win the men’s ice hockey tournament, thanks, in large part, to the addition of KHL players. [CBC]

Power-plays are once again helping to increase scoring throughout the league. [TSN]

With the NHL now being broadcast by TNT and ESPN, many thought this was a surefire way to market the league and its array of young, offensively-gifted talent. Well, it looks like the NHL still has a ways to go when it comes to promoting the faces of tomorrow. [Deadspin]