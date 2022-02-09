Pens Points: Boston Bested

Perhaps some time off was exactly what the Pittsburgh Penguins depth players needed to get back in gear. Trailing 2-0 after being dominated in the first period, Danton Heinen scored a pair of goals 28 seconds apart against his former team to level the score. Sidney Crosby scored career goal No. 499 later in the period that turned out to be the game winner is a 4-2 victory over the Boston Bruins. [Pensburgh]

Pens Points sounds like a good start to your Wednesday...

Like they always say, nothing goes together better than a game of hockey and...…a glass of wine? Well if you enjoy both hockey and the Penguins you are in luck. The Penguins announced a new wine subscription service for lovers of both. [Pensburgh]

As Crosby approaches goal No. 500 for his career, it’s beginning to shine a spotlight on his scoring prowess. Always known for his great ability to distribute, his scoring touch has not gone unnoticed by his teammates and opponents. [Penguins]

While scoring 500 goals is not easy to do, describing the way Crosby did it may be even harder. Guys like Alex Ovechkin and Steven Stamkos can overpower you with their shot, unlike Crosby who doesn’t really have a defined style. [Trib Live]

Evgeni Malkin is out at least the next two games with COVID, once again opening the door for Evan Rodrigues. Without Malkin earlier in the season, Rodrigues was perhaps the Penguins most valuable player but has since cooled off. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Whether it’s in Pittsburgh or elsewhere, Bryan Rust is going to make major bank on his next contract. Only making $3.5 million about against the salary cap this season, the baseline for Rust’s next contract starts at likely $6 million. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Out of action since before the All-Star break, Alex Ovechkin returned to the Washington Capitals lineup after clearing COVID protocols. Ovechkin missed the NHL All-Star game over the weekend where he was supposed to be the Metro division captain. [NHL]

Patrick Maroon has won three straight Stanley Cups in a row, including two straight with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Even if he doesn’t get a fourth straight this season, he will take at least two more runs with the Lightning after signing an extension. [Sportsnet]