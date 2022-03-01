Adidas unveils new Penguins Team Classic jersey

Bringing back the blue.

That’s what Adidas did in the latest and newest Penguins jersey that is part of the ‘Team Classics’ lineup.

Adidas describes the design as:

“A vintage-style Penguins jersey made with recycled materials as part of Team Classics. Team style in the NHL never stands still. These adidas NHL Team Classics jerseys are time capsules from the rich heritage of your favorite club. Pull on this Pittsburgh Penguins jersey and rock a retro look back to 1967. AEROREADY keeps you dry as you take to your seats to see today’s talented Penguins perform. Made with recycled materials, this product represents just one of our solutions to help end plastic waste. Made with 100% recycled materials, this product represents just one of our solutions to help end plastic waste.”

The Penguins last wore this style uniform on the ice in the 1967-68 season, their inaugural season in the NHL.

It’s unclear whether the new Team Classic uniform will be fan merchandise only, or if plans will be made for the team to wear this style uniform on the ice. For the 2021-22 season, the team is wearing the 1990’s inspired “Snoop Dog” jerseys as their alternates.

Click here for more information and where to order yours today.