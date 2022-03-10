Pens Points: End of the Road?

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

Bryan Rust recently participated in his 400th NHL game. While he was considered a long shot to make the NHL when he was drafted by the Penguins in the 201o NHL Draft, Rust has now cemented himself as a bona fide top-six threat. Take a look at how Rust continues to change his game. [Penguins]

In a minor roster move, the Pittsburgh Penguins have re-assigned Kasper Bjorkqvist to the AHL club. [Trib Live]

Kasperi Kapanen was effectively benched during Tuesday’s loss to the Florida Panthers. What’s next for the winger, and is this the tipping point for Mike Sullivan? [Post-Gazette]

An Olympic “Rivalry Rematch” is coming to PPG Paints Arena this weekend. A duel between fierce rivals in the women’s hockey sphere—Team USA and Team Canada. Take a look at why this game means so much to so many. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Which NHL players are deserving of a raise based on some eye-catching advanced metrics? [FiveThirtyEight]

With this year’s trading deadline set for March 21, let’s take a look back at last year’s event to see what has and hasn't worked within the last 365 days. [theScore]

And finally, here is a Twitter/video Pens Point regarding a potential trade with the Vancouver Canucks. Could John Marino and Even Rodrigues head to the Pacific Northwest?