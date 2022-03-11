PensBurgh Podcast: Will smoke lead to fire?

Rumors continue to swirl regarding the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Vancouver Canucks being trade partners ahead of the March 21 trading deadline. New reports suggest Evan Rodrigues and John Marino could be included in a package to acquire 25-year-old forward, Brock Boeser.

Given these persistent rumors, the Jim Rutherford/Patrick Allvin connection, and the fact that we’re just about 10 days out from the deadline itself, Robbie and Garrett are here this week to discuss this new rumor, and analyze the pros and cons to such a transaction.

In addition, this week we may have a record for the largest mailbag in PensBurgh Podcast history. A whopping 11 questions sees the two hosts talk about more trade rumors, famous Ukrainian NHLers, Jared McCann’s incredible season for the Seattle Kraken, and much, much more.

Enjoy this week’s episode and, as always, thank you for listening!

***

Intro/Outro music courtesy of: Sylendanna.

Track title - Online Now! & I Think Its The Way I Walk