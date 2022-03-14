Pens Points: Storm Weathered

It wasn’t all pretty, but the Pittsburgh Penguins came out on top of a crucial Metro division showdown against the Carolina Hurricanes by a score of 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena. Brian Boyle and Danton Heinen staked the Pens to a 2-0 lead heading to the third period where the Hurricanes turned up the heat. Sidney Crosby and Zach-Aston Reese tallied empty net goals to seal the win and keep pace for the division crown. [Pensburgh]

Monday is here with a new Pens Points in tow...

With just a week until the trade deadline, Pens fans wait in anticipation to see what general manager Ron Hextall has up his sleeve. Hextall spoke to the media on Friday but wasn’t willing to show his hand with the countdown on. [Pensburgh]

It was only a one game audition, but if what we saw from Valtteri Puustinen against the Vegas Golden Knights was any indication, then it looks like the Penguins hit it out of the park with the former seventh round draft pick. [Pensburgh]

Drew O’Connor will return to the Penguins next season after signing a one-year contract extension on Saturday. The new deal is one-way and will be worth $750,000 against the salary cap. [Penguins]

With the Penguins now operating at full strength on the blueline, it meant someone was going to get squeezed out of the lineup. That player was Marcus Pettersson who was a healthy scratch on Sunday for the first time as a Penguin. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Though the defense might be fully healthy, the Penguins picked up another injury on the forward front on Friday night. Brock McGinn is expected to be out long term with a right arm injury opening a slot for someone new to make an impact. [Trib Live]

When COVID-19 hit two years ago, it made everyone adapt in different ways. Sports were no exception to that, playing without fans then using extreme mitigation efforts when fans were allowed back. For the Penguins, many of these changes will be here to stay. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Saturday was a big day for hockey in Pittsburgh, with Team USA and Team Canada facing off in a gold medal rematch. Canada prevailed in overtime over the USA, but the real winner was the game of women’s hockey itself. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Just seven days until the NHL trade deadline now and moves could come at any minute. It’s hard to say who exactly will get moved where, if at all, but it never hurts to keep track as the deals come pouring in. [NBC Sports]