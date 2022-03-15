Pens Points: Preying For A Win

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins are 5-1-1 in their last seven games played, mostly against stiff, playoff-caliber competition, and most recently against another high-powered divisional rival in the Carolina Hurricanes. This challenging slate of games is showing that while these Penguins might not be perfect, they can go toe-to-toe with anyone in the NHL. [PensBurgh]

Fresh off of signing a new contract extension with the club, Drew O’Connor’s future remains as bright as ever. [Trib Live]

We are getting closer to the conclusion of the regular season. With playoff-ready teams kicking it into high gear, the Penguins know that fast starts to games will be key to their success. [Post-Gazette]

News and notes from around the NHL...

In what might be the biggest deadline move to date, the Colorado Avalanche have acquired defenseman Josh Manson from the Anaheim Ducks. [TSN]

Toronto Maple Leafs superstar, Auston Matthews, has been suspended for two games following his violent cross-check on Buffalo Sabres blue liner, Rasmus Dahlin. [The Hockey News]

Where will Claude Giroux end up? [NHL]