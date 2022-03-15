Penguins re-sign Drew O’Connor to 1-year extension

Drew O’Connor will be back in the black and gold for another year.

The Penguins announced over the weekend that that 23-year-old forward has been re-signed to a one-way, 1-year extension with a cap hit of $750,000.

The Penguins have re-signed forward Drew O’Connor to a one-year contract extension.



The one-way deal is for the 2022.23 campaign and has a value of $750,000.



Details: https://t.co/0o17OusDVn pic.twitter.com/rP1M58NZhT — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 12, 2022

The Dartmouth graduate initially signed with the Pens as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

So far this year, he has spent his time split between the NHL club and the WBS affiliate in the American Hockey League — with 3 goals and 2 assists in 22 games at the NHL level.

While playing in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, he leads the team with 1.08 points per game, scoring 14 points in 13 games.

O’Connor was sidelined this season for approximately five weeks after suffering what was reported to be a collapsed lung during a game in January against the San Jose Sharks.

He has yet to return to the starting lineup for the Penguins since suffering that injury.