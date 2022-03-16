Pens Points: Predator Bait

It was a rough start to the latest Pittsburgh Penguins road trip as they fell 4-1 to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Jake Guentzel brought the Penguins level at 1-1 in the second period but it was short lived after the Predators responded with two goals in less than two minutes and regained a lead they never relinquished the rest of the way. [Pensburgh]

The Penguins now head to St. Louis for a showdown with the Blues before wrapping up the road trip on Saturday against the Arizona Coyotes.

Pens Points sounds like the perfect start to Wednesday...

If rumors are to be believed, it appears they Penguins are in the market for a forward with the trade deadline looming. There are numerous names they could take a run at, but a few might be a better fit than others. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Should the Penguins make a trade in the coming days, any piece they acquire will mean giving up assets in return. Those assets typically mean picks or prospects, but should someone on the active NHL roster be up for grabs? [Hockey Buzz]

So far, the Penguins have passed the test during this gauntlet of games to begin March. They sit at 3-2-1 in their last six games, all against playoff teams, but their test is not yet complete after tonight’s game in Nashville. [Trib Live]

To celebrate his retirement from the game of football, the Penguins are planning a special ceremony for Ben Roethlisberger in the near future. They also announced an additional five promo nights apart of their remaining home schedule. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The Colorado Avalanche stayed busy in the trade market with the acquisition of Nico Sturm in exchange for Tyson Jost. Perhaps the most surprising thing about this deal was their trade partner, division rivals the Minnesota Wild. [NHL]