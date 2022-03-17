Pens Points: St. Louis Showdown

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

Pittsburgh Penguins prospect, Filip Hallander, was traded from the Toronto Maple Leafs back to the team that drafted him roughly seven months ago. He had aspirations to make the NHL roster out of training camp. And while that goal hasn't been reached just yet, the 21-year-old forward is still working hard to make his dream a reality. [Trib Live]

Sports fans always get excited whenever they approach their league-specific trading deadline. In the NHL, it’s no different. While it’s obviously a fun experience to see your team bolster their roster with an impact player in the hopes of wining a championship, something we forget from time to time is that these athletes are people, too, with real lives to manage. The wives and families of these traded players are impacted just as much as the player himself. [Post-Gazette]

How well have the recent roster shuffling experiments gone for the Penguins? Early signs paint some encouraging pictures. [PensBurgh]

Might the Penguins and Detroit Red Wings engage in trade discussions around Tyler Bertuzzi and Kasperi Kapanen? [The Hockey Writers]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The Florida Panthers have traded Frank Vatrano to the New York Rangers. [Litter Box Cats]

...And maybe the Cats traded Vatrano so they could officially acquire d-man, Ben Chiarot? [ESPN]

What are the outlooks for the Canadian teams ahead of the trade deadline? [Sportsnet]

It looks like the first captain in Seattle Kraken history will be traded by March 21. Where will veteran defenseman Mark Giordano end up? [Video: The Hockey News]