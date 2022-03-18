PensBurgh Podcast: Let’s Experiment

Mike Sullivan is finally experimenting with different line combinations and defensive pairings.

Mike Matheson with Kris Letang. Evan Rodrigues was on the top line. Bryan Rust was on the right side of Evgeni Malkin. Mark Friedman has become an unexpected surprise. With all this experimentation, Robbie and Garrett are back this week to discuss which move could be the most beneficial for the Pittsburgh Penguins and their long-term/playoff outlook.

Note: As you’ll hear at the beginning of this episode, apologies in advance for the short runtime of this week’s show. Due to unforeseen technical errors through Skype, Garrett lost the original, 40-minute recording of this week’s episode, but we fully intend to be back in the saddle for next week. As a result of time crunch, any time-relevant mailbag questions will be used next week.

Enjoy this week’s episode and, as always, thank you for listening!

