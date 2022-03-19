Recap: Malkin and Crosby take over late, Pens win 4-1 against Arizona

The Penguins opened up the game strongly in terms of owning the puck, but couldn’t beat Coyotes goalie Scott Wedgewood in the first period. So leave it to one of the coldest Pens in Kasperi Kapanen to get them on the board and open the scoring 2:09 into the second period.

Arizona would do what they have been doing lately, in the face of getting out-shot badly - just carry on their business and find a way to get back in it. Clayton Keller would make good on a chance to split Mike Matheson and John Marino and power up the ice on a breakaway and then just barely get the puck by Tristan Jarry to tie the game.

In the third period the Pens’ quality would finally show through. Evgeni Malkin and his cohorts went to the net and Geno put Pittsburgh ahead.

Not to be outdone, Sidney Crosby went to the back post and had a tap in goal late for insurance, after some great puck handling by Jake Guentzel.

It's all gas no brakes for Sidney Crosby. pic.twitter.com/DjSVh8PMF7 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 19, 2022

Crosby would tack on an empty netter for the enjoyment of the majority Penguin crowd in attendance in Glendale.

