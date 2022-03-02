USA, Canada women’s teams to meet for ‘Rivalry Rematch’ at PPG Paints Arena

An unofficial rematch between the Canadian and American women’s hockey teams is set — and Pittsburgh will be playing host to the rivalry game.

The two teams, who recently met to compete for a gold medal to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, will square off on March 12th at 4:00 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena.

The best of women's hockey is coming to Pittsburgh!



From Beijing to the Burgh... and ready for a 'Rivalry Rematch'



Learn more: https://t.co/BKlyYB96SG pic.twitter.com/9fOO6hZ04o — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 1, 2022

“The Penguins are honored to support the Canadian and USA women’s hockey all stars returning from Beijing and host the Rivalry Rematch at PPG Paints Arena,” said Penguins president and CEO David Morehouse. “Growing the sport of ice hockey at all levels has been at the foundation of our franchise over the past 15 years. There is no doubt these women athletes have influenced and advanced the sport of hockey for girls, not only in Pittsburgh, but across North America. We are thrilled to host some of the best players in the world in front of our fans.”

“This rivalry is one of the most storied in all of sports and we’re thrilled that the Pittsburgh Penguins have provided the opportunity for fans to watch these women battle it out, once again,” said Jayna Hefford, PWHPA Operations Consultant. “It’s no secret that the past few years have been difficult for women’s hockey, but these players proved in Beijing that they have the tremendous ability to fight through every challenge and play some of the best hockey the sport has ever seen. This rematch will be a fun experience not only for the players themselves, but for fans, the Pittsburgh community and women’s hockey in general.”

The game will be televised locally on AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh and throughout Canada on Sportsnet ONE.

