Pens Points: Tough Stretch

Tuesday was another day off for the Pittsburgh Penguins as they prepare to begin an absolutely brutal stretch of schedule beginning on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. That will mark the first of seven straight games against teams currently sitting in playoff position.

Wednesday seems like a good day for Pens Points...

One the of the biggest rivalries in hockey is coming to Pittsburgh later this month. USA and Canada women’s hockey teams will renew their rivalry at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, March 12th and mark their first meeting since the gold medal game in Beijing. [Penguins]

February has come and gone in a flash and it was another solid month for the Penguins, going 6-3-1 in 10 games played. On an individual level, February was a monster month for many of the big names and a few minor leaguers as well. [Pensburgh]

One of the Penguins key injured players took one more key step on his return to the lineup Tuesday. Center Teddy Blueger returned to full contact practice with his teammates, seemingly making his return to game action imminent. [Trib Live]

Having Evgeni Malkin back in the lineup full time has undoubtedly helped the Penguins, but they are still waiting on his big breakout. His play of late combined with his underlying numbers seem to hint that breakout could be on the horizon. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Staying on Malkin, he’s been dealing with a bit more spotlight recently but for issues outside of hockey. As the world rushes to condemn Russia for its actions in Ukraine, criticism from Russian hockey players is easier said than done. [Trib Live]

Some under the radar signing from the Penguins were announced on Tuesday afternoon. Joining the prospect pool on three-year entry level deals are forward Jordan Frasca and goaltender Taylor Gauthier, both coming from the CHL ranks. [Penguins]

It’s not yet clear whether they will ever be worn on the ice, but Adidas dropped a new retro jersey for the Penguins as a part of their “Team Classics” line. The design harkens back to the 1960’s and brings back the baby blue color palette. [Pensburgh]

News and notes from around the NHL...

From interim to full time, that’s the story for Kyle Davidson who was named the permanent general manager of the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. Davidson stepped into the role on a temporary basis back in October upon the resignation of Stan Bowman. [ESPN]

Posting a line of 9 goals, 14 assists, and 23 points, Mitchell Marner was named the NHL’s ‘First Star of the Month’ for February. Marner was joined on the list by Jacob Markstrom of the Calgary Flames and Patrik Laine of the Columbus Blue Jackets. [NHL]