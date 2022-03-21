Pens Points: Deadline Day

A three game road trip came to an end for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday in Arizona and now they return to the friendly confines of PPG Painta Arena, albeit just briefly. The Columbus Blue Jackets are in town Tuesday night for another Metro division showdown then it’s back on the road for a New York swing against the Buffalo Sabres followed by a potential playoff preview with the New York Rangers.

A new week arrives with a new Pens Points to get it started...

There is no Penguins hockey scheduled for today but there is other important matters to attend to for the Penguins and the rest of the NHL. It’s trade deadline day and it’s the last chance for teams to improve their roster before the playoffs. [NHL]

A quick ICYMI from Saturday evening. The Penguins took on the Arizona Coyotes and came out victorious 4-1 mostly thanks to the stars coming out to play. Wins over the Coyotes and Blues sent to the Pens home with a 2-1-0 record on the trip. [Pensburgh]

Evgeni Malkin scored the game winner on Saturday and he just happened to be mic’d up for the game which provided a nice little clip of the goal and celebration.

Coach Sullivan on Malkin: "Number one, he loves to score. There aren't too many guys that get more excited about scoring goals than Geno. He really likes to score. But he's also a real competitive guy, and he wants to help our team win." pic.twitter.com/L52AZJNDkR — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 20, 2022

With just around six weeks left in the regular season, potential first round playoff opponents for the Penguins are starting to become clearer. Though anything can happen come playoff time, there are some matchups more favorable than others. [Pensburgh]

After a 20-game goalless drought, Kasperi Kapanen finally broke through against the Coyotes, scoring the Penguins first goal of the contest. His celebration was rather muted but he did give his stick a little kiss of gratitude. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Mark Freidman has been a revelation for the Penguins on the blue line this season and he’s been rewarded with a two-year contract extension. The deal is one-way and will be worth $775,000 against the salary cap beginning next season. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

One of the biggest names rumored to be on the trading block ahead of the NHL trade deadline has been moved. Phildelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux was traded to the Florida Panthers on Saturday for a prospect and some picks. [NHL]