Pens reportedly acquire Nathan Beaulieu

The Penguins have made an early morning trade deadline day move.

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, Pittsburgh has acquired defenseman Nathan Beaulieu from Winnipeg in exchange for a conditional 7th-round draft pick.

Beaulieu was placed on long-term injured reserve earlier this month. It’s unclear when the 29-year-old defenseman may return from that injury.

In the 24 games that Nathan Beaulieu has played for Winnipeg this year, he has registered 4 assists.

In the immediate, it doesn’t appear that the Penguins are getting much they should be counting on.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired Nathan Beaulieu from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for conditional 7th round draft pick. According to our model, Beaulieu has been the worst defenseman in the NHL this year. pic.twitter.com/JR8iCnuKza — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) March 21, 2022

Being rated the worst defenseman in the NHL is not something to look forward to, but those who like to look at things with the glass half-full, there’s nowhere to go but up!

The conditions of the draft pick are unclear.

The NHL’s trade deadline is today at 3:00 p.m.

Time will tell if or how many other moves the Penguins may make ahead of the deadline.