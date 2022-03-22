Pens Points: Deadline Done

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

With the 2022 trade deadline in the books, did the Pittsburgh Penguins make any impactful transactions to help their team ahead of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs? Well, early yesterday morning, Pittsburgh made its first trade, acquiring d-man Nathan Beaulieu from the Winnipeg Jets. [PensBurgh]

And for a while there, it looked like that may have been the extent of the Penguins’ action on deadline day. However, right at the finish line, GM Ron Hextall answered the prayers of the Pittsburgh faithful by trading for forward Rickard Rakell from the Anaheim Ducks. [PensBurgh]

It was a paper transaction, but newsworthy nonetheless: Radim Zohorna was “assigned” to the WB/S Penguins yesterday. [Trib Live]

Former Penn State defenseman and 2017 Penguins draft pick, Clayton Phillips, has signed an amateur tryout contract with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. [Trib Live]

Defenseman Mark Friedman is staying with the black-and-gold. The blue liner’s journey continues after recently signing a two-year extension with Pittsburgh. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Former Penguins netminder, Marc-Andre Fleury, was moved yesterday. He is now reunited with former teammate Bill Guerin and the rest of the Minnesota Wild. [Hockey Wilderness]

For all the other trades that were made yesterday, check out this trade tracker. [NHL]

The Carolina Hurricanes have locked down Jesperi Kotkaniemi through the 2029-30 season after giving the forward an eight-year contract extension. [Canes Country]

The most bizarre trade of yesterday’s deadline? It had to be the deal between the Anaheim Ducks and Vegas Golden Knights, which, at the time of this writing, still hasn't been finalized due to an error regarding Evgenii Dadonov’s 10-team no-trade list, which the Ducks were on. [Yahoo]

Two Kyles started beefing with one another over trade negotiations that never materialized. [Yahoo]