Pens Points: Happy Homecoming

Once the Pittsburgh Penguins got rolling on Tuesday evening against the Columbus Blue Jackets there was very little doubt in regards to what the result was going to be. After trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes, the Penguins exploded for four goals in the second period and held a commanding lead. Jake Guentzel scored twice to hit the 30-goal mark and the Penguins cruised to a 5-1 victory. [Pensburgh]

No off days for the Penguins or Pens Points...

Coming of a rigorous stretch of games against playoff quality competition, the Penguins hope to stack some wins in these next couple of nights before the schedule strengthens once again beginning on Friday night. [Trib Live]

Teddy Blueger likely woke up Monday morning wondering if he was about to have a new teammate by the end of the day. Turns out that was the case, but the move came at the expense of his two primary line mates. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

On paper, the match between the Penguins and Rickard Rakell looks almost perfect. For the Penguins it provides needed depth scoring while it gives Rakell a chance to chase for a Stanley Cup and continue his career resurgence. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

While many playoff bound of playoff hopeful teams added to their arsenal at the trade deadline, some didn’t do nearly enough to be a true contender. From not shoring up their depth to not going after any needs at all, it could be a short spring for these teams. [The Hockey News]

In something surely few people asked for, the Toronto Maple Leafs unveiled Justin Beiber inspired jerseys on Tuesday. The jersey is reversible, and the Maple Leafs plan to debut the new threads tonight against the New Jersey Devils. [ESPN]