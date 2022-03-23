Jake Guentzel breaks 30-goal mark for 2nd time in career

For the 2nd time in his NHL career, Jake Guentzel is a 30-goal scorer.

Guentzel scored his 30th goal of the season on Tuesday night in a rout of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

GUENTZ-GOAL!



The Penguins have the 2-1 lead over Columbus. pic.twitter.com/ruT1IJgiwN — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 23, 2022

With that goal, Guentzel moved into some exclusive company, at least when it comes to this modern era of Penguins hockey.

With his goal tonight, Jake Guentzel became the only @penguins player besides Sidney Crosby (9) and Evgeni Malkin (6) to score multiple 30-goal seasons since 2005-06. pic.twitter.com/4THaYB2ZUv — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) March 23, 2022

Guentzel joins Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin as the only Penguins players to meet or surpass the 30-goal mark multiple times in the salary cap era (2005-06 and on).

Sidney Crosby has achieved that feat nine times and Malkin has done so six times.

Guentzel’s last 30-goal season came during the 2018-19 campaign, when he scored a career-high 40 goals.

With less than 20 games to go, do you think Guentzel will be able to reach that 40-goal mark again?

Next up for the Penguins is a trip to Buffalo where they will square off with the Sabres tonight. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.