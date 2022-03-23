 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jake Guentzel breaks 30-goal mark for 2nd time in career

Guentzel scored his 30th goal of the year on Tuesday night.

By Mike Darnay
NHL: MAR 22 Blue Jackets at Penguins Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For the 2nd time in his NHL career, Jake Guentzel is a 30-goal scorer.

Guentzel scored his 30th goal of the season on Tuesday night in a rout of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

With that goal, Guentzel moved into some exclusive company, at least when it comes to this modern era of Penguins hockey.

Guentzel joins Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin as the only Penguins players to meet or surpass the 30-goal mark multiple times in the salary cap era (2005-06 and on).

Sidney Crosby has achieved that feat nine times and Malkin has done so six times.

Guentzel’s last 30-goal season came during the 2018-19 campaign, when he scored a career-high 40 goals.

With less than 20 games to go, do you think Guentzel will be able to reach that 40-goal mark again?

Next up for the Penguins is a trip to Buffalo where they will square off with the Sabres tonight. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

