Pens Points: Sabre Shootout Success

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins closed out a back-to-back set last night by doing battle with the Buffalo Sabres. The Penguins played sloppily all night, but found a way to tie the game at 3 late in the third period. After a scoreless overtime frame, the Sabres took the extra point in the shootout. [Recap]

Jake Guentzel scored his 30th goal of the season in Tuesday night’s victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, marking the second time in his career he’s achieved this impressive feat. [PensBurgh]

Radim Zohorna might just be a rotational bottom-six player at the moment. Although with Zach Aston-Reese and Dominik Simon out of the picture, a role for the 6’6 winger might become more defined. And if that’s the case, that could be a very good thing for the Penguins. [PensBurgh]

Marcus Pettersson is looking to ‘reset’ his game after being labeled a healthy scratch in recent games. [Post-Gazette]

The Sidney Crosby—Jake Guentzel connection continues to help the Penguins when they need it most. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The Evgenii Dadonov trade is no more; the NHL has officially voided the deal. [TSN]

Claude Giroux is now a Florida Panther, departing from the Philadelphia Flyers after 15 years with the club that drafted him. While Giroux never took the baton, he was the Flyers’ captain for over a decade. With that said, who should be the next captain of the Flyers? [Broad Street Hockey]

It’s time for the Ottawa Senators to look past Pierre Dorion. [Silver Seven]