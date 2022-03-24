 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pens Points: Sabre Shootout Success

Do the Penguins have something special in Radim Zohorna? Is Marcus Pettersson ready for another shot? Get the answers to these questions and more in today’s Pens Points.

By Garrett Behanna
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Buffalo Sabres Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins closed out a back-to-back set last night by doing battle with the Buffalo Sabres. The Penguins played sloppily all night, but found a way to tie the game at 3 late in the third period. After a scoreless overtime frame, the Sabres took the extra point in the shootout. [Recap]

Jake Guentzel scored his 30th goal of the season in Tuesday night’s victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, marking the second time in his career he’s achieved this impressive feat. [PensBurgh]

Radim Zohorna might just be a rotational bottom-six player at the moment. Although with Zach Aston-Reese and Dominik Simon out of the picture, a role for the 6’6 winger might become more defined. And if that’s the case, that could be a very good thing for the Penguins. [PensBurgh]

Marcus Pettersson is looking to ‘reset’ his game after being labeled a healthy scratch in recent games. [Post-Gazette]

The Sidney Crosby—Jake Guentzel connection continues to help the Penguins when they need it most. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The Evgenii Dadonov trade is no more; the NHL has officially voided the deal. [TSN]

Claude Giroux is now a Florida Panther, departing from the Philadelphia Flyers after 15 years with the club that drafted him. While Giroux never took the baton, he was the Flyers’ captain for over a decade. With that said, who should be the next captain of the Flyers? [Broad Street Hockey]

It’s time for the Ottawa Senators to look past Pierre Dorion. [Silver Seven]

