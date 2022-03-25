 clock menu more-arrow no yes

PensBurgh Podcast: 2022 Trade Deadline Recap

By Garrett Behanna
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Pittsburgh Penguins
Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Rickard Rakell (67) skates against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period at PPG Paints Arena.
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

This week, we’re talking about the Pittsburgh Penguins and the 2022 NHL trade deadline. Robbie and Garrett discuss whether or not the Penguins “won” their deadline day with the acquisition of forward Rickard Rakell. Also of note was that GM Ron Hextall was able to keep all of his top prospects and his 2022 first-round draft pick. We’re handing out grades to Hextall and co. for their efforts.

The mailbag this week is supersized, with seven questions ranging from a hypothetical trade of Marcus Pettersson, to Bryan Rust’s surprising penalty-killing responsibilities, and much more.

Enjoy this week’s episode and, as always, thank you for listening!

