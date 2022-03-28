Pens Points: Dominating Detroit

Eleven goals from nine different players, highlighted by an Evgeni Malkin hat trick, powered the Pittsburgh Penguins to a dominant 11-2 trouncing the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. It was a rout in every sense of the word as the Penguins scored early and often to pick up a critical two points. Rickard Rakell scored the final tally of the night, marking his first goal in a Penguins uniform. [Pensburgh]

Let Pens Points help get your week started right...

Penguins and New York Rangers both register wins on Sunday to keep pace with one another. Penguins remain in second for the time being but the Rangers have a game in hand with the teams set to meet on Tuesday. [Pensburgh]

Trading for Rickard Rakell did help address the Penguins depth scoring needs, but there was always another helping hand waiting in the wings. With the return of Jason Zucker to the lineup, his scoring touch could provide another important boost. [Pensburgh]

It’s been a roller coaster for Zucker since coming over in a trade what feels like an eternity ago at this point. He made a return from a long absence earlier this season with two goals only to be hurt again. Now let’s hope it’s deja vu on his second comeback. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Kaspar Bjorkqvist was recalled from the AHL on Saturday. Bjorkqvist made his NHL debut back in January and played in six games, scoring his first career goal in his first career game all the way back on January 2nd. [Penguins]

Evgeni Malkin was missing from the lineup on Friday night against the New York Rangers and subsequently missed practice on Saturday. So far, the Penguins have been mum on the issue outside of saying it’s a non-COVID relates illness. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

With the collegiate season winding down, many drafted players along with free agents will begin signing pro contracts. One of the bigger names at the NCAA level, North Dakota’s Jake Sanderson, inked an entry level deal with the Ottawa Senators. [NHL]