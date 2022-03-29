Pens Points: Ranger Rematch

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

Rickard Rakell is starting to settle into his role with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The only way to go is up. [PensBurgh]

Mike Sullivan, along with the rest of the Penguins’ brass, have offered their full support to Evgeni Malkin and his family in Russia while the war in Ukraine continues to rage on. [Trib Live]

Speaking of Malkin, a recent run of great form, including a hat-trick in the last game against the Red Wings, has helped conjure up great memories of what Malkin could and can still do when fully healthy and focused. This great stretch of play can be partially attributed to Malkin being reunited with one, Bryan Rust. [Trib Live]

The Penguins announced yesterday the signing of a collegiate free agent in defenseman Colin Swoyer. [Trib Live]

Brian Boyle hopes to honor the memory of late NHLer, Jimmy Hayes, with a fundraiser. [Post-Gazette]

The Penguins and 84 Lumber recently held a Women’s Panel as part of their Leading & Inspiring Females to Thrive initiative. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

What do colorblind NHL players have to do to see and play the game? [FiveThirtyEight]

The change in hockey’s toxic culture is still one that's still being felt at all levels of the game. With the most recent and most notable incident revolving around Kyle Beach and the Chicago Blackhawks, Sheldon Kennedy knows his work is far from done. But he is more than ready to help with this cultural revolution. [Sportsnet]

Some sad news to report out of Ottawa, as Eugene Melnyk, owner of the Ottawa Senators, has passed away at the age of 62. [Silver Seven]