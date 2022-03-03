Pens Points: Fast As Lightning?

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

While the Jeff Carter trade was an unexpected (and positive) development for the Penguins this time last year, could that transaction provide clues as to what GM Ron Hextall has up his sleeve this time around? [PensBurgh]

With Pittsburgh still openly competing for another Stanley Cup, no draft pick or prospect should be untouchable if it means the club can add another impact player. [PensBurgh]

Defenseman Mark Friedman is filling in quite nicely for the injured Mike Matheson. [Post-Gazette]

Kris Letang is not naïve at this point in his storied career. At 34 years old, Letang is heading towards unrestricted free agency following the conclusion of this season. Whether or not Letang departs the only team he’s ever known, the defender is focused on the goal at hand: winning a championship. [Trib Live]

As we’ve discussed throughout the week, the Pittsburgh Penguins begin a tough stretch of games tonight, starting with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Penguins know they must prepare for this ‘measuring stick’ run. [Trib Live]

The penalty kill hopes to be back on track following a “rough stretch.” [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

In response to the ongoing war in Ukraine, EA Sports has announced that Russian teams will be removed from the NHL and FIFA series in the coming weeks. [The Verge]

NHL insider, Frank Seravalli, has unveiled a brand new trade target list. Could one of these names join the Penguins by the March 21 trade deadline? And what does the future hold for one Kasperi Kapanen? [DailyFaceoff]