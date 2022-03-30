Sidney Crosby in elite company with 17th point per game season

Sidney Crosby’s goal last night against the New York Rangers was his 70th point of the season. It also ensured that Crosby will have another season of being at or above a point per game for the 17th time. Let the record show that this is his 17th NHL season. That places Crosby right up at the Mount Rushmore of hockey names for such an accomplishment.

Elite company.



Sidney Crosby's 70 points (25G-45A) in 56 games this season ensure that he will average a point per game for the 17th time in his career. pic.twitter.com/ociSM2lZBq — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 30, 2022

Crosby and Gretzky are the only two players in league history to start a career with 17 straight point/game seasons. Gretzky accomplished 19 in a row before he did not reach that mark in his 20th and final NHL campaign.

Only Wayne Gretzky (19) has more point-per-game seasons in NHL history. pic.twitter.com/fn30WcmC6B — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) March 30, 2022

A mark like this is really special and showing why Crosby is pushing in on being right up there with the all-time greats. The type of guys who go by just one name: Wayne, Mario, Gordie, Bobby.

At age 34, Crosby is still ticking along just about as good as he’s ever done it. With 70 points in 56 games so far this season (1.25 points/game), Crosby is only a touch off his career-average of 1.27 points/game (1,395 points in 1,095 games). Especially considering that Crosby started slow (two points in seven games) getting into his form following off-season wrist surgery, his performance this year is even more impressive with 68 points in his last 49 games (1.39 points/game).

Despite Crosby having a lot of his career counting stats robbed by injuries and lockouts, grabbing accomplishments like this are demonstrative examples of what has made Sid so special and why he will go down in history at the very forefront of players to have ever played. It’s always a classic internet or bar debate on who the “GOAT” is, and the modern generation has a strong representative making his case.