Pens Points: A Wild Thursday

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins have played three games against the New York Rangers. A narrow 1-0 win, a 5-1 blowout loss, and most recently, a close 3-2 defeat. One game between the two teams remains before they (probably) meet in Round One of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. What have the first three meetings against the Blueshirts told us about about both teams? [PensBurgh]

This just in: Sidney Crosby is still really good at the hockey. [PensBurgh]

After missing 30 straight games and 37 of the last 38 due to injury, forward Jason Zucker is in line to hit the ice tonight with his black-and-gold teammates, against his former club, the Minnesota Wild. [Penguins]

With Zucker back in the fold, what becomes of Evgeni Malkin’s line? [Post-Gazette]

As mentioned above, the Penguins will see the Minnesota Wild tonight. One of the newest members of the Wild is none other than fan-favorite netminder, Marc-Andre Fleury. In his first two starts with his new team, the Flower has been serenaded with, well, flowers. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

It looks like the Detroit Red Wings have parted ways with a longtime member of their organization. [Winging It In Motown]

The Montreal Canadiens still have much more work to do before they can routinely compete for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Under new head coach, Martin St. Louis, though, the team has flourished quite a bit. And with several young, promising talents to build around, the development and growing pains will be worth it in the long run. [Eyes On The Prize]