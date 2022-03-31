Jason Zucker could play first game in Minnesota since trade

It seems like Jason Zucker could be poised to return to the Penguins lineup tonight — in what would be his first return game back in Minnesota since being traded by the Wild.

Zucker, who was dealt from Minnesota to Pittsburgh in 2020, has yet to play back in the North Star State, as the league didn’t have intraconference play amid the COVID-19 pandemic at the end of the 2019-20 season or during the 2020-21 season at all.

The Pens’ last road trip to Minnesota was in 2019, and things are quite different now than they were then. Some names on both teams who are no longer involved in either organization? Matt Murray, Brandon Tanev, Justin Schultz, Jack Johnson, Jared McCann, Mikko Koivu, Ryan Suter, and Zach Parise,

Zucker has faced Minnesota once as an opponent, earlier this year when the Wild visited Pittsburgh.

After missing 30 straight games following surgery to repair a core muscle injury, all signs point to @Jason_Zucker16 returning to the lineup in the near future.



Read more from @PensInsideScoop ⬇️ https://t.co/4fBq7vGNF4 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 30, 2022

In over 450 goals as a member of the Wild, Zucker ranks high in a number of statistical categories, including 4th all time with 132 goals and 9th all time with 243 points.

Since being acquired by the Penguins, Zucker has registered 21 goals and 22 assists in 84 games.

At practice on Wednesday, Zucker was slotted into the 2nd line aside Evgeni Malkin and Rickard Rakell.

Puck drop for tonight is set for 8:00 p.m.