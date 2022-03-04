PensBurgh Podcast: A ‘Measuring Stick’ Run

This week’s PensBurgh Podcast previews what is, perhaps, the Pittsburgh Penguins’ toughest stretch of games all season. Between March 3 and March 17, Pittsburgh will do battle against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Florida Panthers, the St. Louis Blues, the Vegas Golden Knights, the Nashville Predators, and will play their divisional rivals, the Carolina Hurricanes, twice.

Mike Sullivan recently stopped short of calling this slate of games a ‘measuring stick’ for his club. But Robbie and Garrett are here to talk about the tough road ahead, and figure out what realistic expectations should be for the Penguins.

Meanwhile, the mailbag this week features six questions, running the gamut from Kasperi Kapanen’s slump, to trade rumors featuring Vancouver Canucks star, Brock Boeser, plus much more.

Enjoy this week’s episode and, as always, thank you for listening!

