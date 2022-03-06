The Penguins are the best road team in the NHL

After Friday’s overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, the Penguins are 19-6-4 in 29 road games so far in 2021-22.

Heading into Saturday, this record puts Pittsburgh first in the NHL in wins (19), points (42), goals allowed per game (2.28) and penalty kill percentage (87%) while on enemy ice, making them the best road team in the NHL so far.

Which players are driving this surge?

The @penguins defeated the Lightning to record their NHL-leading 41st road point of the season (19-6-3).#NHLStats: https://t.co/XKj4YAX53c pic.twitter.com/ohIc1VmXuk — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 4, 2022

Jake Guentzel ranks fifth in the NHL in points during road games with an incredible 36 points in 26 away contests (19-17—36.) (He averages 1.38 points-per-game on the road, and 1.12 overall.)

Kris Letang leads all NHL players in assists on the road with 25 apples in 29 away games. (He also ranks seventh in the NHL with 43 assists in 53 games overall.)

Brian Dumoulin ranks third in the NHL with a plus-19 rating on the road (he boasts a plus-14 overall.)

Tristan Jarry is tied with Frederik Andersen (who was on the bench for the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday) for the NHL lead with 15 road wins (in 22 games). His .927 save percentage on the road is tied once again with Andersen for third among NHL goaltenders with at least 10 road games played (Jarry averages a .921 SV% overall).

The splits of second-stringer Casey DeSmith heavily favor the road— DeSmith boasts a .912 SV% on the road and a .899 average at home.

Danton Heinen and Jeff Carter have each scored 10 times on the road (as opposed to two and three goals at home, respectively.)

Ten of Heinen's 12 goals this season have been scored on the road. pic.twitter.com/a9bRLttHs3 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 4, 2022

The Penguins’ remaining schedule in 2021-22 is split almost evenly between home and away games (13 home, 12 away.) Right now, they have recorded 19 road wins.

The last time the team cleared 20 road wins was in 2018-19 (21); the most road wins the team has ever recorded in a single season were 24, a total they last reached in 2010-11.

If the Penguins win half of their remaining road games, the team would set a new franchise standard.