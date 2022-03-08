Pens Points: Panther Party

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

Carl Hagelin’s recent eye injury has put a question mark on his short- and long-term playing future. The speedy winger will forever be remembered here in the city of Pittsburgh, and some of the teammates who played alongside Hagelin in the black-and-gold reached out to offer their well wishes. [Trib Live]

Teddy Blueger has been labeled as a game-time decision for tonight’s game against the Panthers. [Post-Gazette]

Brian Burke said that he doesn't anticipate any crazy trade deadline moves for the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Penguins are quite literally pressed up against the edge of the salary cap. Is “Burkie” being true to his word or keeping things close to his chest? [Post-Gazette]

Recent games have seen the Penguins’ superstars carry the load in terms of the offensive production. What has happened to the team’s secondary scoring? [PensBurgh]

Pittsburgh area youth hockey players will be transferring ice from their own community rinks to the ice surface at PPG Paints Arena. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The NHL has unveiled a new logo for the Stanley Cup playoffs and the Cup Final, replacing the previous logo that was used for the last 13 years. [AP News]

EA Sports is shutting down online servers for multiple NHL titles on June 6. The games are NHL 14, 15, 16, 17, and 18. [Gamepur]

The league will reportedly bring back the Reverse Retro jersey concept for next season. Is now the time for the Robo-Penguin? [The Hockey News]

How much risk are Russian NHLers taking by talking about the war in Ukraine? [TSN]