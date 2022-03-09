Teddy Blueger returns to the lineup after missing 16 games due to injury

Blueger is back!

After missing 16 games due to injury, Teddy Blueger returned to the Penguins lineup on Tuesday night when the team hosted the Florida Panthers.

Blueger suffered a broken jaw during a 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets back in January and sat out the past 16 games after undergoing surgery.

In the 40 games prior to being injured, Blueger scored 8 goals and 9 assists.

It's no understatement to say that the team was happy to have Blueger back in the lineup, particularly in the departments of faceoffs and on the penalty kill.

Blueger has missed 17 GP, including 1 w/ COVID Jan. 2.



With Blueger:

Penalty Kill (90.8%)

Team Overall Faceoffs (51.2%)

PK Faceoffs (49.1%)



Without Blueger:

Penalty Kill (72.5%)

Team Overall Faceoffs (49.3%)

PK Faceoffs (42.4%) — Bob Grove (@bobgrove91) March 8, 2022

The Panthers took the man advantage twice in the game, scoring once on their two power plays.

Despite Blueger’s return to the lineup, the Penguins were unable to contain the high-powered Panthers offense, falling 4-3.

Blueger didn’t appear to be held back at all, registering 13:45 of ice time, along with 2 shots and 3 hits, winning 6 face-offs.

The Pens will look to get back in the win column when they host the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.