Pens Points: Clawed Apart

Quick strikes from Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel gave the Pittsburgh Penguins life in the second period but the Florida Panthers simply proved to be just too much for the home side on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena. Rust and Guentzel scored nine second apart in the second period to even the score at 2-2 but the Panthers retook the lead on a power play and never looked back on the way to victory. [Pensburgh]

Hump day calls for a new edition of Pens Points...

After sixteen games missed recovering from a broken jaw, Teddy Blueger was activated from injured reserve on Tuesday and returned to action against the Panthers. Blueger was a welcome addition back to the lineup, reuniting with his old linemates. [Penguins]

Last night began one of the toughest home stretches of the season, with three Stanley Cup contenders making a trip to Pittsburgh over a three game stretch. Not only does it give the Penguins a chance to prove themselves, it also presents an opening to collect some points. [Trib Live]

Compared to the rest of the league, the Penguins may not play like one of the more physical teams but they do rank fifth in hits. While taking the body can be a good thing at times, it’s not always all what it’s cracked up to be. [Trib Live]

Sidelined by injury and illness to both, the Penguins vaunted two-headed monster took some time to get rolling this season. Now both healthy and back in action, the combo of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin is lighting up the box score. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Penguins and hockey legend Jaromir Jagr is still lacing up the skates back home in the Czech Republic for his childhood club in Kladno. He’s using his fame for a good purpose to help raise funds for those affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

News and notes from around the NHL...

It’s been a rough year for the expansion Seattle Kraken but one bright spot has been the emergence of Jared McCann. For his team leading efforts, the Kraken rewarded McCann with a new five-year contract on Tuesday. [NHL]

Trade deadline season is always an exciting time but it feels like the big blockbuster everyone hopes for never comes. While anything can happen in the coming weeks, it sure will be interesting to see just how daring NHL general managers get. [theScore]