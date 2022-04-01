PensBurgh Podcast: Should the Penguins re-sign Rickard Rakell?

It’s a simple question, even if the discussion is a bit premature at the moment.

This week on the podcast, Garrett and Robbie are talking about the newest Pittsburgh Penguins player, Rickard Rakell, and whether or not it would be a wise move to re-sign the winger to a long-term contract.

Rakell is one year younger than Bryan Rust, a winger whose contract is also expiring at season’s end. With news that the NHL salary cap will increase by $1 million next season, combined with the possible shedding of a few other contracts on the roster via a trade or buyout, the conversation will be had to see if the Penguins can extend Rakell while also trying to sign franchise stalwarts in Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang.

The mailbag sees us discuss the ever-growing possibility of a first-round matchup with the New York Rangers, Tristan Jarry’s Vezina Trophy consideration, plus much more.

Enjoy this week’s episode and, as always, thank you for listening!

Don’t forget to support us by rating and subscribing to the podcast on iTunes, Spotify, and Google Play.

Make sure to also follow us on Twitter all season long to get updated every time a new episode drops: @PensburghPod

***

Intro/Outro music courtesy of: Sylendanna.

Track title - Online Now! & I Think Its The Way I Walk